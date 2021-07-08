Kiermaier drives in 5 runs, Rays extend Indians' skid to 8

Tampa Bay Rays starter Michael Wacha pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021,... Tampa Bay Rays starter Michael Wacha pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, left, making his major league debut, smiles with first base coach Ozzie Timmons after his RBI-single off Cleveland India... Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, left, making his major league debut, smiles with first base coach Ozzie Timmons after his RBI-single off Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, right, races toward third base as he watches a two-run double hit by Kevin Kiermaier off Cleveland Indians starter J.C. ... Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, right, races toward third base as he watches a two-run double hit by Kevin Kiermaier off Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia, left, during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

CORRECTS THE SPELLING TO KIERMAIER, NOT KIEERMAIER AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates on second base after hitting a two... CORRECTS THE SPELLING TO KIERMAIER, NOT KIEERMAIER AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates on second base after hitting a two-run double off Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia during the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle (18) congratulates Kevin Kiermaier after scoring on his three run home run off Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia during... Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle (18) congratulates Kevin Kiermaier after scoring on his three run home run off Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia during the third inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve

Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday... Cleveland Indians starter J.C. Mejia pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, left, looks on as Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan hits an RBI-single in his first major league at-bat during the... Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, left, looks on as Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan hits an RBI-single in his first major league at-bat during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.

Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia (1-4) during the third.

Michael Wacha (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-hitter.

Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians, who have lost eight in a row. He homered and tied a career-high with five RBIs in Monday night’s 9-8 loss to the Rays.

The skid matches the longest during manager Terry Francona’s time with Cleveland. The Indians also dropped eight straight from Sept. 8-16, 2020, and from June 2-10, 2013.

Bruján had a remarkable first inning, which saw the 23-year-old take away a hit from Amed Rosario in the top half by diving to his left on a hard-hit grounder. Bruján followed that up later in the inning with an RBI single, then stole second and scored on Kiermaier’s double for a 3-0 lead.

Kiermaier’s second homer of the season gave Tampa Bay a 6-1 lead in the third and ended Mejia’s day.

Brandon Lowe, who hit his first career grand slam Monday, made it 7-1 on his 18th homer during the fourth. He has gone deep four times in his last six games.

Brett Phillips added a sixth-inning solo drive for the Rays.

Reyes pulled the Indians to 3-1 on a second-inning homer.

Mejia gave up six runs, four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The doubleheader includes a makeup of a game postponed Tuesday night due to Hurricane Elsa.

Left-hander Sam Hentges (1-3) was to start the second game for Cleveland. Lefty Josh Fleming (6-4)) could return from a strained right calf to start or follow an opener for the Rays.

JOINING THE CLUB

Tampa Bay added Bruján from Triple-A Durhams as 27th player for the doubleheader. Ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the minors by Baseball America, he joined INFs Wander Franco and Taylor Walls as top minor leaguers called up by the Rays since late May. “It’s very cool,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s hard work from the players, and a lot of hard work from our player development.” Bruján was expected to remain on the big league roster following the doubleheader.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Eddie Rosario went on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain.

Rays: OF Manuel Margot (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day IL and is expected to be out two to three weeks.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (4-3), out since May 26 with a broken right thumb, will return to start Thursday night’s game against Kansas City.

