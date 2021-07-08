Norsgaard wins Giro stage as van der Breggen keeps lead

COLICO, Italy (AP) — Emma Norsgaard followed her runner-up finish the previous day by out-sprinting American cyclist Coryn Rivera to win the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Danish time trial champion, who will represent her country at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, finished second to Lorena Wiebes on Stage 5. But Norsgaard took advantage of a trip around Lake Como punctuated by short, tough climbs to set up a sprint for the biggest win of her professional career.

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished safely in the main group to maintain her lead of nearly 3 minutes over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Their SD Worx squad holds the top three spots, with Demi Vollering third.

The seventh stage Thursday of the 10-stage race consists of six 11-mile circuits and ends in a mountaintop finish at Puegnago Del Garda.

