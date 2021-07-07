Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 2 1 16 14 4
Orlando 4 2 3 15 12 10
Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3
Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8
Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13
Louisville 3 4 1 10 6 12
Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10
Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 2

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 3

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, July 9

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-07 23:36 GMT+08:00

