American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 33 .621 _
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4
Toronto 43 40 .518 9
New York 43 41 .512
Baltimore 28 57 .329 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 50 35 .588 _
Cleveland 42 40 .512
Detroit 39 47 .453 11½
Kansas City 36 49 .424 14
Minnesota 35 49 .417 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 33 .616 _
Oakland 49 38 .563
Seattle 45 41 .523 8
Los Angeles 43 42 .506
Texas 34 52 .395 19

___

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Texas 10, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 9, Oakland 6

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

