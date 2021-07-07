All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 2 3 24 20 15 Orlando City 6 2 3 21 19 9 Philadelphia 5 3 4 19 15 11 Nashville 4 1 6 18 14 11 New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 New York 5 5 1 16 16 14 CF Montréal 4 3 4 16 12 10 Columbus 4 3 4 16 11 9 Atlanta 2 3 6 12 11 13 Cincinnati 3 5 2 11 10 18 Chicago 2 7 2 8 10 17 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 1 8 2 5 13 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 Seattle 7 0 5 26 21 8 LA Galaxy 7 4 0 21 17 17 Colorado 5 3 2 17 16 12 Los Angeles FC 4 4 3 15 13 12 Minnesota United 4 4 3 15 12 14 Houston 3 3 6 15 16 17 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Real Salt Lake 3 3 4 13 14 12 Austin FC 3 5 4 13 10 12 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 4 5 11 13 17 Vancouver 2 6 3 9 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, July 1

Austin FC 4, Portland 1

Saturday, July 3

New England 2, Columbus 2, tie

D.C. United 7, Toronto FC 1

CF Montréal 1, Miami 0

New York 2, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Atlanta 0

San Jose 2, Minnesota 2, tie

Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 1, Houston 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 9

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.