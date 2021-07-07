Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Federer, Djokovic in quarterfinals at Wimbledon

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 20:09
Spectators arrive for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Spectators arrive for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

The men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon feature eight-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic joined by six newcomers in the last eight.

The top-ranked Djokovic faces the unseeded Marton Fucsovics on Centre Court before Federer takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer is trying to reach a record-extending 14th semifinal. At 39, he is the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

On No. 1 Court, 10th-seeded Denis Shapovalov faces No. 25 Karen Khachanov before No. 7 Matteo Berrettini plays No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-07 22:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report