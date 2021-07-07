Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receives 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses

FDA hopes to complete review process of Thai-made vaccines in 7 days

  251
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 21:00
Unloading AstraZeneca vaccines from Thailand at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Wednesday 

Unloading AstraZeneca vaccines from Thailand at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Wednesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 626,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a flight from Thailand on Wednesday (July 7).

The expiration date for the latest batch Taiwan bought from the British pharmaceutical group is Oct. 30, CNA reported. The shots were produced at a factory in Thailand, and then they were flown from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Taiwan on a China Airlines cargo flight.

Immediately upon arrival, the vaccines were moved to a cold storage logistics center where they will be inspected and sealed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they needed to be tested because they were the first batch to come from a Thai factory, but the process was still expected to be completed within seven days.

Taiwan signed a contract with AstraZeneca last October for a total of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 117,000 doses already having arrived in March. The next vaccine delivery is a donation of 1.13 million AstraZeneca shots from Japan expected to arrive on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 11.45 percent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million inhabitants had received at least one vaccine shot, with 1.62 million registering their willingness to be inoculated on a government online platform, CNA reported.
vaccines
AstraZeneca
COVID-19
Thailand
China Airlines
FDA

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsai sets goal of 25% of Taiwanese vaccinated by end of July
Tsai sets goal of 25% of Taiwanese vaccinated by end of July
2021/07/07 11:07
Taiwan eyes vaccine rollout in South America, starting with clinical trials in Paraguay
Taiwan eyes vaccine rollout in South America, starting with clinical trials in Paraguay
2021/07/07 10:17
Taiwan reports another record low case count since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports another record low case count since Level 3 alert
2021/07/06 19:04
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
2021/07/06 17:58
COVID strain at Taipei fruit and vegetable wholesale markets was Alpha variant
COVID strain at Taipei fruit and vegetable wholesale markets was Alpha variant
2021/07/06 17:20

Updated : 2021-07-07 22:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report