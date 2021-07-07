Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday evening (July 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 10.8 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 5 in Hualien County; a 3 in Nantou County, Taichung City, and Changhua County; and a 2 in Yilan County, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, and Kaohsiung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.