Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

Level 5 shockwaves felt in Hualien from magnitude 5.4 temblor

  299
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 19:39
Map of magnitude 5.4 earthquake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 5.4 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday evening (July 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 10.8 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 7.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 5 in Hualien County; a 3 in Nantou County, Taichung City, and Changhua County; and a 2 in Yilan County, Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, and Kaohsiung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan
2021/06/29 14:18
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan
2021/06/28 17:40
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles east Taiwan
2021/06/23 13:57
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
2021/06/20 23:02
Magnitude 5.3 quake among 3 to strike east Taiwan in 3 minutes
Magnitude 5.3 quake among 3 to strike east Taiwan in 3 minutes
2021/06/11 15:44

Updated : 2021-07-07 20:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths