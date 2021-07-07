Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan expresses shock at assassination of president in ally Haiti

President Moïse visited Taiwan in 2018, President Tsai Ing-wen stopped in Haiti in 2019

  173
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 19:56
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse (left) visiting President Tsai Ing-wen in 2018 

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse (left) visiting President Tsai Ing-wen in 2018  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed shock and grief at the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, the president of diplomatic ally Haiti, on Wednesday (July 7).

He was killed and his wife injured during an armed attack on his residence during the early hours Wednesday, local time, reports said. Moïse had been president since 2017, and he visited Taiwan in May 2018. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited the Caribbean country and met him again in July 2019.

“We’re deeply shocked & grieved by the assassination of President Moise & the wounding of the first lady,” MOFA said in a tweet.

“The government & people of Taiwan condemn such senseless violence & stand in solidarity with Haiti at this difficult time,” the message continued.

The two countries opened diplomatic ties in 1956, with Haiti one of Taiwan’s remaining 15 allies. Its new ambassador, Roudy Stanley Penn, presented his credentials to President Tsai on Tuesday (July 6) before giving an interview to the Taiwan News.
Haiti
Jovenel Moise
assassination
diplomatic ally
Taiwan-Haiti relations
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Sandra Oudkirk appointed new director of AIT Taipei office
Sandra Oudkirk appointed new director of AIT Taipei office
2021/07/06 22:07
President Tsai welcomes Haitian Ambassador Penn to Taiwan
President Tsai welcomes Haitian Ambassador Penn to Taiwan
2021/07/06 20:55
Taiwan nationals in Japan not affected by Atami landslide
Taiwan nationals in Japan not affected by Atami landslide
2021/07/05 15:43
Protesters shot, martial law reigns in Taiwan's ally Eswatini
Protesters shot, martial law reigns in Taiwan's ally Eswatini
2021/07/04 15:53
Taiwan welcomes Lithuania decision to set up representative office
Taiwan welcomes Lithuania decision to set up representative office
2021/07/02 16:49

Updated : 2021-07-07 20:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths