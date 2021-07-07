Alexa
Taiwan's New CB Party Ximending closed

Company has not yet commented on closure

By Liu Lyla, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 19:54
Taiwanese karaoke giant New CB Party (星聚點) closed one of its branches on July 7. (Google Maps screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese karaoke giant New CB Party (星聚點) closed its branch in Ximending District on Wednesday (July 7).

Established in 2009, the popular entertainment spot provides quality singing equipment and foodservice at three branches in Taipei and New Taipei. However, after the level 3 alert was announced, the company shut down all its locations.

According to UDN, when New CB Party in Taipei’s Ximending closed permanently on Wednesday, all the equipment had been moved away. The company’s owner has not yet made a clear response to the media, saying only that the PR department is on holiday, per UDN.

Many netizens are troubled by the news given that a possible relaxation of Level 3 restrictions is just around the corner.

"Where should I go to sing karaoke? I have been there so many times before," one wondered, while others pointed out the company would still struggle to survive even after restrictions were lifted.

