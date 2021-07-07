Taiwan’s Taitung County to reopen parks, lake after 26 days without new COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After going 26 days without any new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) announced on Tuesday (July 6) the reopening of major outdoor exercise facilities, the Taitung Forest Park, and that park's Flowing Lake from Wednesday (July 7), CNA reported.

In addition, Yao said that the county government will soon reopen the Taitung County Stadium and the Donghai Sports Park for people to exercise and take walks outdoors.

However, she reminded the public to keep abiding by the restrictions set out by the Level 3 epidemic alert.