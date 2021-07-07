Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Taitung County to reopen parks, lake after 26 days without new COVID case

County government reopening Taitung County Stadium and Donghai Sports Park

  190
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 18:01
Taitung Forest Park and Flowing Lake

Taitung Forest Park and Flowing Lake (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After going 26 days without any new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) announced on Tuesday (July 6) the reopening of major outdoor exercise facilities, the Taitung Forest Park, and that park's Flowing Lake from Wednesday (July 7), CNA reported.

In addition, Yao said that the county government will soon reopen the Taitung County Stadium and the Donghai Sports Park for people to exercise and take walks outdoors.

However, she reminded the public to keep abiding by the restrictions set out by the Level 3 epidemic alert.
Level 3 epidemic alert
Taitung County Stadium
Donghai Sports Park
Taitung Forest Park
Flowing Lake

Updated : 2021-07-07 18:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths