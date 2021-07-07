Alexa
The Latest: England to face Denmark in Euro 2020 semifinals

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/07 16:01
England's Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Markus Rashford, from left, arrive for a training session at St George's Park, Burt...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Will it be England or will it be Denmark against Italy in the European Championship final?

The two teams will play in the second semifinal match at Wembley Stadium.

England has not lost a match nor conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will be playing in its national soccer stadium.

Denmark has lost two matches and lost its best player. Midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening match and had to be resuscitated on the field with a defibrillator. He’s now recovering at home but could attend the final.

This is the farthest Denmark has gotten at a major soccer tournament since winning the European Championship title in 1992.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at Wembley.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-07 17:17 GMT+08:00

