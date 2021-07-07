Diageo Taiwan pledges funds for Taipei hospital amid COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diageo Taiwan announced on Tuesday (July 6) it has donated NT$2 million (US$71,419) to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei in support of the country’s battle against COVID-19.

A subsidiary of Diageo, a British multinational spirits producer, Diageo Taiwan reached out to the hospital in late May when it learned about the medical supplies shortage facing the institution. Taipei has been a hotspot since the local outbreak began in May.

The firm has a long-standing relationship with Mackay Memorial Hospital involving a community social welfare program that provides meals to seniors living in solitude.

The funds will be channeled to purchases of medical equipment and epidemic control supplies, including powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) as well as supporting treatment for those suffering from mental stress inflicted by the pandemic, according to the company.

The commitment received strong backing from the spirits distributor’s London headquarters, said Atul Chhaparwal, managing director of Diageo Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. With pledges from the private sector and collaborations between the government and the people, Taiwan will get back on its feet as it heads toward post-pandemic recovery, he added.

Diageo operates in more than 180 countries, offering over 150 alcoholic products, including some of the most well-known brands such as Johnnie Walker and Baileys. Last June, Diageo Taiwan pledged NT$18 million to aid local bars and restaurants.