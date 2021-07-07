Alexa
Taiwan’s UMC sees record revenue for Q2

Company says second quarter revenue hit US$1.82 billion

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 16:00
UMC plant (UMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Microelectronics (UMC) reported that June revenue hit a record for the second straight month.

According to DigiTimes, the Taiwanese semiconductor foundry said revenue in the second quarter reached NT$50.91 billion (US$1.82 billion), also a record high for the seventh quarter in a row. Analysts say UMC is on pace to see gross margins exceed 30 percent in the second quarter due to plants running at full capacity and the company raising prices.

The pure-play foundry is expected to perform strongly in the second half of the year, DigiTimes said. Sources told the outlet that UMC is already in negotiations for orders in 2022 and 2023.

The company is also planning on adding additional foundry capacity that is expected to be up and running by 2023. UMC said its total revenue for the year through June stands at NT$98 billion, a 13.1 percent year-on-year increase.
Updated : 2021-07-07 17:17 GMT+08:00

