Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Vienna terror attack: Police search suspects' homes in Germany

By Deutsche Welle
2021/07/07 07:14
The homes of two alleged accomplices were searched in Germany

The homes of two alleged accomplices were searched in Germany

German police announced Wednesday they raided the homes of two alleged accomplices of the November 2020 terror attack in Vienna that left four dead and more than 20 injured.

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe said the two accused, Blinor S., a national of Kosovo, and Drilon G., a German national, are believed to have had advanced knowledge of the attack and failed to report that such an attack was imminent.

Prosecutors allege that on the day of the attack, November 2, the two men deleted their communications on social media with the attacker, who supported the so-called "Islamic State." He was killed by police.

The raids were executed on their homes in Osnabrück and Kassel. Both men had been targets of the investigation since shortly after the attack.

ar/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-07-07 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths