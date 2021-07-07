Alexa
Hot, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan through July 13

High temperatures to reach 36 degrees Celsius

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 15:32
(Central Weather Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The weather will be hot and sunny across Taiwan through July 13, with afternoon thundershowers likely in mountainous western regions, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Wednesday (July 7).

Some low-lying western areas will also be affected by the weather system bringing the thundershowers, Wu added.

With the low-pressure system gradually moving away from Taiwan, sweltering temperatures have returned nationwide. They will stay through July 13, with highs of around 36 degrees Celsius.

Daniel Wu
Taiwan
CWB
weather
forecast

Updated : 2021-07-07 15:46 GMT+08:00

