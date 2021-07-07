Hot, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan through July 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The weather will be hot and sunny across Taiwan through July 13, with afternoon thundershowers likely in mountainous western regions, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Wednesday (July 7).

Some low-lying western areas will also be affected by the weather system bringing the thundershowers, Wu added.

With the low-pressure system gradually moving away from Taiwan, sweltering temperatures have returned nationwide. They will stay through July 13, with highs of around 36 degrees Celsius.