Maokong cuisine delivery now available for parts of Taipei, New Taipei

Service intended to prop up businesses in Taipei’s mountainous tourist magnet amid COVID

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 14:45
Maokong food delivery service (Taipei City Government photo)

Maokong food delivery service (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government has joined hands with the Maokong commercial district in launching a food delivery service to aid businesses in the tourist attraction battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in the southern suburbs of Taiwan's capital, Maokong is known for its mountainous landscape and tea culture, in addition to the Maokong Gondola cable car rides. Restaurants in the region have taken a hit since Level 3 restrictions were implemented in May.

Residents in some parts of Taipei and New Taipei will be able to relish cuisine from Maokong without the need to travel to the area when only takeaway is allowed amid Level 3 curbs. A culinary courier squad will deliver food ordered on a platform offering 55 dishes at seven local eateries, some incorporating tea elements.

For now the service is only available for those living in a total of nine administrative districts in the two cities. These include Taipei’s Wenshan, Daan, Xinyi, Zhongzheng, and Nangang, as well as New Taipei’s Shenkeng, Xindian, Zhonghe, and Yonghe, according to the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism.

Gourmands in other neighborhoods can expect to enjoy the service as the practice becomes normalized in the future. Visit the official website and Facebook fan page of Maokong Quiet Walks for more information.

Orders can be placed on the website.

Dishes from Maokong restaurants (Taipei City Government photo)
