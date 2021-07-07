Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 7) reported 39 new local COVID-19 cases, a 44 percent increase over the number reported the previous day, but still marking the 13th day in a row with fewer than 100 infections reported.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 40 new coronavirus cases, including 39 local cases and one imported infection. He also announced nine deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 715.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 21 males and 18 females between the ages of 10 and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 26 to July 6.

As for the distribution of these cases, 14 were in Taipei City, 14 in New Taipei City, and 11 in Taoyuan City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 23 are from known sources, four are from unknown sources, and 12 are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the nine deaths reported on Wednesday, four were men and five were women between the ages of 40 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13 to June 27.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 18 and June 29, while the dates of death ranged from July 3 to July 5.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,862 cases announced between May 11 and July 5, 11,277 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 81.4 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, Wednesday's sole imported case is a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, case No. 15,208, who returned to Taiwan from Thailand on July 4. Although she is asymptomatic, she tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7, and the health department has listed seven passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her as contacts.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,532,252 COVID-19 tests, with 1,515,985 coming back negative. Out of the 15,128 confirmed cases, 1,190 were imported, 13,885 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 105 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 715 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 707 deaths from local infections, 361 were in New Taipei City; 271 in Taipei City; 24 in Keelung City; 20 in Taoyuan City; 12 in Changhua County; seven in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung City; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Miaoli, Taitung, and Yunlin counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.