Taiwan unemployment rate hits 7-year high amid pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s unemployment rate reached 4.11 percent in May due to the recent domestic outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Tuesday (July 6) that the jobless rate in May crept up 0.47 percent compared to April, according to CNA. This marks the highest rate since December 2013.

According to Chen Hui-hsin, deputy director of the DGBAS census department, the number of unemployed workers rose to 54,000. The seasonally adjusted rate for May was 4.15 percent, up 0.44 percent from the previous month.

Based on data collected in a DGBAS survey conducted from May 23-29, there were 11.398 million people working in May, down 126,000, or 1.09 percent, compared to April's unemployment numbers. Chen said that the service sector suffered the worst in May due to the domestic COVID outbreak with 86,000 people out of work, followed by the industrial sector’s 40,000 unemployed.

The DGBAS also said that the number of people working less than 35 hours a week bumped up to 603,000 in May.