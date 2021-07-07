Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's self-employed, including APRC-holders, eligible for subsidies

Self-employed individuals who qualify can receive up to NT$30,000 in subsidies

  632
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/07 13:16
Taiwan's self-employed, including APRC-holders, eligible for subsidies

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced Monday (July 5) that self-employed workers, including foreign permanent residents, making less than NT$408,000 per year who have been impacted by the pandemic will be eligible for subsidies.

The MOL announced on its website that subsidies will be provided to self-employed workers affected by the pandemic and whose income in 2020 was less than NT$408,000. These benefits will also apply to self-employed foreigners at this income level who have an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC).

According to the MOL, 63,000 people will benefit from these subsidies, including 622 APRC holders. The application deadline is Aug. 9.

The Bureau of Labor Insurance stated that workers who meet the eligibility requirements for these funds and received labor subsidies in 2020 can have their funds directly remitted to the account they used in the past or have the check mailed to their previously listed addressed. These payments will be sent out starting July 9, and no additional application is required.

Those who did not apply for subsidies last year must first go to the Bureau of Labor Insurance website and enter their Taiwan ID number or APRC number, worker's account information, phone number, and mailing address between July 9 and Aug. 9. The bureau will allocate the funds as soon as possible and notify the recipients that the subsidies have been sent via text message.

To qualify, applicants must meet the conditions listed on this web page. Those who qualify did not earn an insured monthly salary over NT$24,000 in April and will receive a subsidy of NT$30,000 per person, while those who earned an insured salary in excess of NT$24,000 that month will receive a subsidy of NT$10,000 per person.
subsidies
self-employed workers
unemployment benefits
unemployment pay

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
2021/06/25 19:36
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs
2021/06/25 12:20
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
2021/06/24 19:05
Taiwan to assist leisure farms hit by COVID tourism slump
Taiwan to assist leisure farms hit by COVID tourism slump
2021/06/09 17:42
Taiwan Ministry of Labor extends subsidies for furloughed workers to 24 months
Taiwan Ministry of Labor extends subsidies for furloughed workers to 24 months
2021/06/09 17:27

Updated : 2021-07-07 14:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths