Taiwan's self-employed, including APRC-holders, eligible for subsidies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced Monday (July 5) that self-employed workers, including foreign permanent residents, making less than NT$408,000 per year who have been impacted by the pandemic will be eligible for subsidies.

The MOL announced on its website that subsidies will be provided to self-employed workers affected by the pandemic and whose income in 2020 was less than NT$408,000. These benefits will also apply to self-employed foreigners at this income level who have an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC).

According to the MOL, 63,000 people will benefit from these subsidies, including 622 APRC holders. The application deadline is Aug. 9.

The Bureau of Labor Insurance stated that workers who meet the eligibility requirements for these funds and received labor subsidies in 2020 can have their funds directly remitted to the account they used in the past or have the check mailed to their previously listed addressed. These payments will be sent out starting July 9, and no additional application is required.

Those who did not apply for subsidies last year must first go to the Bureau of Labor Insurance website and enter their Taiwan ID number or APRC number, worker's account information, phone number, and mailing address between July 9 and Aug. 9. The bureau will allocate the funds as soon as possible and notify the recipients that the subsidies have been sent via text message.

To qualify, applicants must meet the conditions listed on this web page. Those who qualify did not earn an insured monthly salary over NT$24,000 in April and will receive a subsidy of NT$30,000 per person, while those who earned an insured salary in excess of NT$24,000 that month will receive a subsidy of NT$10,000 per person.