Hicks' 4th homer in 4 games helps Rangers top Tigers 10-5

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase connects for a three-run home run as catcher John Hicks, right, looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arling... Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase connects for a three-run home run as catcher John Hicks, right, looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers relief pitcher John King throws to the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 202... Texas Rangers relief pitcher John King throws to the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez gestures to the plate as he works against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arli... Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez gestures to the plate as he works against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' Brock Holt, left, and Adolis Garcia, right, celebrate a solo home run by Holt in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detro... Texas Rangers' Brock Holt, left, and Adolis Garcia, right, celebrate a solo home run by Holt in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs home on a home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Bryan Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arl... Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs home on a home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Bryan Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers first base coach Corey Ragsdale, left, reaches back with his leg and Texas Rangers players, right, look on from the dugout as a fan, cen... Texas Rangers first base coach Corey Ragsdale, left, reaches back with his leg and Texas Rangers players, right, look on from the dugout as a fan, center, who ran onto the field attempts to leave the field through a photo well in the eighth inning of the Rangers' baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Third base umpire Doug Eddings watches as Texas Rangers' John Hicks arrives at third after stretching out a single on a fielding error by the Detroit ... Third base umpire Doug Eddings watches as Texas Rangers' John Hicks arrives at third after stretching out a single on a fielding error by the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' Nick Solak, left, and Adolis Garcia, right, celebrate with manager Chris Woodward, right, after Garcia and Joey Gallo scored on a John ... Texas Rangers' Nick Solak, left, and Adolis Garcia, right, celebrate with manager Chris Woodward, right, after Garcia and Joey Gallo scored on a John Hicks single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' John Hicks watches the flight of his ball that went for a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit ... Texas Rangers' John Hicks watches the flight of his ball that went for a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' John Hicks celebrates his two-run home run as he approaches the plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tiger... Texas Rangers' John Hicks celebrates his two-run home run as he approaches the plate in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the Detroit Tigers 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Hicks, brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt, hit a two-run homer of the left field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.

He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team after six by Colorado's Trevor Story in 2016 and four each by Philadelphia's Jay Bruce (2019), St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt, the New York Mets; Mike Jacobs (2005) and Pittsburgh's Reggie Sanders (2003), according to Stathead.

With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Adolis García and Joey Gallo singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with one out, Joe Jiménez relieved and Hicks singled to left, driving in García. The ball eluded left fielder Eric Haase for an error as Gallo scored and Hicks advanced to third. David Dahl doubled for an 8-5 lead.

Haase, primarily a catcher but occasional outfielder, had tied the score when he hit a three-run homer off John King (7-5) as a pinch hitter in the top half. King had allowed Jake Rogers' solo homer in the sixth.

Brock Holt and Adolis García hit solo homers in the eighth off Bryan Garcia, the second of the season for Holt and 21st for Adolis García, a rookie.

Rangers rookie Dane Dunning allowed one hit in five innings, Robbie Grossman's solo homer in the fourth.

José Ureña gave up five runs, six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He is 0-5 with a 9.54 ERA in his last seven starts.

Two of the batters who reached on his walks came around to score.

Hicks' home run hit high off the left-field foul pole.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa pulled a scorching grounder that third baseman Jeimer Candelario couldn’t backhand for a two-run double that capped the fourth. David Dahl knocked out Ureña with an RBI double in the fifth.

SHORT HOPS

Grossman tied a career high with his 11th home run. … Dunning’s 64 pitches were his fewest since throwing 62 on April 23.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers OF Daz Cameron (sprained big right toe) will sit out the full three-game series on artificial turf after hurting the toe before Monday’s game. Manager A.J. Hinch said Cameron might go on the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Kyle Gibson (6-0, 1.98 ERA) leads the American League in ERA heading into Wednesday's star and the 33-year-old was picked last weekend his first All-Star team. Tigers RHP Casey Mize (5-5, 3.55), the 24-year-old first pick in the 2018 amateur draft, is being limited to three innings per start throughout July.

