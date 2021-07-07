Tsai sets goal of 25% of Taiwanese vaccinated by end of July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (July 6) said the government plans to have up to 25 percent of the population inoculated by the end of the month

During a speech on Tuesday, Tsai said that by the end of the week, Taiwan will have received 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in total. With that many doses on hand, the government plans to raise the current proportion of vaccinated residents from 10 percent to between 20 and 25 percent by the end of July, she stated.

Tsai pointed out that the 620,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that the government has purchased from Thailand will arrive Wednesday (July 7), while 1.13 million doses donated by Japan will arrive Thursday (July 8). Combined with previous purchases and donations, this brings the total number of doses obtained by Taiwan so far to over 7 million.

The president said that in recent months, the global vaccine supply had been unstable and that the delivery of vaccines ordered by Taiwan has been delayed. She expressed thanks for the timely donations by Japan and the U.S. enabling Taiwan to carry out vaccinations on a large scale.

"At the most critical moment of Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts, the people of Taiwan are deeply grateful for the assistance of friendly countries," said Tsai. The president pledged that the government will work to address the delayed delivery of doses already ordered while negotiating with major vaccine manufacturers to purchase new doses from them directly.

Tsai said that presently, negotiations by Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou's (郭台銘) charitable Yong Lin Foundation (永齡基金會) and TSMC (台積電) to purchase doses of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and donate them to Taiwan's government are proceeding rapidly. She expressed hope that all parties involved in the talks will facilitate the shipment of the BioNTech vaccine as soon as possible to boost the country's vaccination efforts.

The president emphasized that "if you get an injection, you have protection" and that all brands are effective. She asserted that the more people who are vaccinated, the closer Taiwan will be to its goal of herd immunity, "enabling everyone to return to a normal life."