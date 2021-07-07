NHL's top prospect leaning to stay at Michigan next season

Defenseman Owen Power, the NHL’s top-ranked draft prospect, is leaning toward staying in school and play his sophomore season at Michigan next year rather than turn pro.

“I wouldn’t say I’m committed to going back to school. I mean, I’m probably leaning towards it right now.” Power said during a Zoom call featuring the top-ranked draft prospects on Tuesday.

Power added he won’t make a decision until after the draft, by noting he wants to first consult with the team that selects him.

The 6-foot-6, 213-pound player from Mississauga, Ontario, is the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked North American skater entering the two-day draft, which opens on July 23 and will be held remotely for a second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bureau’s scouting report credits Power for being intuitive, and for his fluid and agile skating ability that allows him to transition quickly.

“Power is an excellent package of NHL size, skating and attributes, which he utilizes effectively in all situations,” the report reads. “He plays a mature game for his age and is at the top of this draft class.”

The Buffalo Sabres have the first pick for the second time in four years after winning the draft lottery, and are followed by the NHL’s 32nd franchise, the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Power said he is scheduled to meet with the Sabres on Thursday, and he has already met with the Kraken.

Two of Power’s Wolverines teammates are included in the top six of the North American rankings, with center Kent Johnson listed third and center Matthew Beniers sixth.

Defenseman Luke Hughes, who is committed to playing at Michigan next year, is ranked fourth. Hughes is the younger brother of New Jersey forward Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, and Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes, the seventh overall pick in 2018.

Canadian junior center Mason McTavish, who played in Switzerland last year, is the second-ranked North American skater.

Central Scouting’s top European prospect is Swedish center William Eklund.

Power was a Big Ten all-rookie team selection after scoring three goals and adding 13 assists for 16 points in 26 games. Michigan’s season, however, ended abruptly when the No. 2-seeded Wolverines were removed from the NCAA Tournament following positive COVID-19 test results.

The 18-year-old Power's season continued after he was selected to represent eventual champion Canada at the world championships in Latvia in May and June. Power’s role increased through the tournament, and he finished with three assists in 10 games.

One reason he would prefer to return to Michigan is the opportunity to enjoy a college year without COVID limitations — including playing in front of fans at Yost Arena.

“I think it would be pretty special. Just actually going to class and not do it online,” Power said. “Just being able to do stuff other than go to the rink and home, I think would be something that I would like to do.”

