Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final

By STEVE DOUGLAS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/07 05:50
Italy's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy and Spain at ...
Italy's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy and Spain at ...

LONDON (AP) — Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.

The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.

Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.

Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.

Updated : 2021-07-07 06:52 GMT+08:00

