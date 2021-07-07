Alexa
14 of 32 competitors at Miss Mexico pageant had coronavirus

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 05:18
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Contestants from 14 of Mexico’s 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua said Tuesday.

State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernández Herrera told local media that all the contestants had all submitted negative tests before the pageant in the state capital.

But authorities received an anonymous tip that one person was in fact infected with the virus.

After tests were performed, almost half of the contestants were found to be positive along with one non-contestant. The contest was shortened and brought to an end Saturday after the results came in.

