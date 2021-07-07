Alexa
Anti-LGBT Georgian protestors burn EU flag in capital

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 05:12
Opponents of the march block off the capital's main avenue to an LGBT march in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, July 5, 2021. A protest against a planned LGB...
MOSCOW (AP) — Opponents of LGBT rights clashed with police in the Georgian capital and burned a European Union flag that was hanging in front of the parliament Tuesday.

The unrest came a day after opponents of a planned LGBT march in Tbilisi assaulted journalists who were covering their demonstration on the capital’s main avenue.

March organizers cancelled the event, saying authorities had not ensured their security.

On Tuesday evening, a large crowd of demonstrators held a silent gathering in front of the parliament to show support for the injured journalists, which LGBT opponents tried to disrupt but were held off by police, according to local news reports.

After the silent demonstration concluded, the opponents were allowed into the area and they tore down and incinerated the EU flag.

Georgia is not an EU member state, but aspires to join the bloc, a prospect regarded with deep suspicion in rightwing factions.

Updated : 2021-07-07 06:40 GMT+08:00

