Ex-Yankee arrested for DUI in Hawaii over July 4 weekend

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/07 04:43
HONOLULU (AP) — Former New York Yankees player Bronson Sardinha was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hawaii over the Fourth of July weekend.

Sardinha was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Honolulu police records.

Sardinha posted bail and was released.

The Yankees drafted the Kamehameha Schools graduate as the 34th overall pick in 2001, according to MLB.com. The outfielder mostly played for the Yankees' minor league teams from 2001 to 2007, and for other teams in the minor leagues until 2011.

Sardinha and an attorney who has represented him previously didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press Tuesday.

In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly colliding with a car and fleeing the scene and assaulting a Honolulu police officer, according to court records.

He entered a no-contest plea to fleeing the scene on the day he was indicted for the assault. A judge granted his motion to dismiss the assault case, but an appeals court vacated the order. The Hawaii Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case next week.

