Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ocugen, Welbilt rise; Talos Energy, Hess fall

By NEW YORK, Associated Press
2021/07/07 04:18
Ocugen, Welbilt rise; Talos Energy, Hess fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Weibo Corp., up $3.43 to $57.74.

The China-based social media company is reportedly in talks to go private, though it has denied the media reports.

Ocugen Inc., up 24 cents to $7.53.

The biotechnology company's partner Bharat Biotech reported encouraging results from a study on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Welbilt Inc., up $1.84. to $25.02.

The food and beverage equipment maker received an increased buyout offer from Ali Group.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $14.15 to $429.35.

The generator maker is buying Chilicon Power, which focuses on products for the solar energy market.

Talos Energy Inc., down $1.27 to $14.82.

The oil and gas company will not operate a field it discovered in Mexico after the government sided with state-owned Pemex in a dispute.

BioNTech SE, down $10.50 to $213.50.

An Israeli study found that the company's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Pfizer, is less effective at halting a new worrisome variant.

Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $85.18

Falling oil prices weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.08 to $40.07.

Bond yields fell, which hurts banks' ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

Updated : 2021-07-07 06:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.