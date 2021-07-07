Alexa
Black lawmakers seek DOJ review of Louisiana State Police

By MELINDA DESLATTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/07 03:40
FILE - This image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before param...
FILE - In this May 10, 2019 image from Louisiana State Trooper Lt. John Clary's body camera video, Trooper Kory York stands over Ronald Greene lying o...
FILE - Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. More than a year and a half after Louisiana state troopers were captured on bo...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the family of Ronald Greene in September 2020 shows Greene's vehicle after it was released by the Louisiana Stat...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Louisiana State ...

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Black state lawmakers said Tuesday they are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the patterns and practices of the state police as the law enforcement agency's treatment of African Americans comes under scrutiny.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus said its letter calls on the DOJ to determine if troopers have systematically violated the constitutional rights of Black people. The American Civil Liberties Union also has asked the department's civil rights division to review the entire agency's tactics.

“We're asking for a full-scale, top-to-bottom patterns and practices investigation,” Rep. Ted James, the Baton Rouge Democrat who chairs the caucus, said Tuesday as he was surrounded by members of the group at the Louisiana Capitol.

Federal officials already are conducting a civil rights investigation into the fatal arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who was punched and dragged by troopers before his death in May 2019.

Troopers initially told Greene’s relatives he died in a crash following a chase on a rural road near Monroe. Later, State Police issued a short statement saying Greene had struggled with troopers during his arrest and died on the way to a hospital.

What really happened during the man's last moments alive was revealed only after The Associated Press obtained body-camera video that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration subsequently released two years later. No troopers have been charged.

The State Police set up a secret panel in response to Greene’s death and three other violent stops of Black men to investigate whether troopers in the northeastern part of the state have systematically targeted Black motorists for abuse. But the Legislative Black Caucus wants a broader review than this internal investigation of the northeast-based Troop F.

James said the Black lawmakers outside federal investigators to review the entire agency.

