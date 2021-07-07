Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 03:17
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2269 Down 21
Sep 2355 Down 14
Sep 2337 2348 2288 2298 Down 21
Oct 2355 Down 14
Dec 2387 2397 2346 2355 Down 14
Mar 2408 2419 2369 2382 Down 9
May 2430 2431 2390 2398 Down 9
Jul 2435 2441 2401 2411 Down 8
Sep 2446 2447 2410 2420 Down 7
Dec 2443 2444 2407 2416 Down 7
Mar 2416 Down 7
May 2441 Down 7

Updated : 2021-07-07 05:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.