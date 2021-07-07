Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 03:17
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Tuesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 75.35 76.98 72.94 73.37 Down 1.79
Aug 74.43 76.07 72.16 72.58 Down 1.78
Sep 73.22 74.77 71.02 71.46 Down 1.79
Oct 72.20 73.58 70.01 70.43 Down 1.84
Nov 71.54 72.61 69.17 69.58 Down 1.87
Dec 70.63 71.71 68.44 68.82 Down 1.89
Jan 69.66 70.96 67.77 68.12 Down 1.90
Feb 69.42 70.24 67.07 67.48 Down 1.91
Mar 68.49 69.59 66.60 66.88 Down 1.92
Apr 67.86 68.93 65.95 66.32 Down 1.91
May 67.68 68.40 65.38 65.77 Down 1.92
Jun 67.37 67.75 65.10 65.21 Down 1.92
Jul 66.69 66.69 64.68 64.68 Down 1.91
Aug 66.28 66.30 64.16 64.18 Down 1.90
Sep 63.71 Down 1.89
Oct 63.85 63.85 63.27 63.27 Down 1.88
Nov 64.70 65.24 62.53 62.86 Down 1.87
Dec 64.80 64.80 62.38 62.39 Down 1.86
Jan 62.00 62.00 61.91 61.93 Down 1.85
Feb 63.50 63.63 61.20 61.50 Down 1.83
Mar 61.09 Down 1.81
Apr 60.71 Down 1.79
May 61.99 62.46 60.12 60.36 Down 1.76
Jun 59.98 Down 1.73
Jul 59.62 Down 1.71
Aug 59.31 59.31 59.21 59.29 Down 1.69
Sep 58.98 Down 1.67
Oct 58.68 Down 1.65
Nov 60.00 60.26 58.17 58.40 Down 1.63
Dec 59.23 59.23 58.07 58.07 Down 1.61
Jan 57.76 Down 1.59
Feb 57.49 Down 1.57
Mar 57.23 Down 1.55
Apr 56.98 Down 1.51
May 57.55 57.60 56.72 56.72 Down 1.51
Jun 56.42 Down 1.53
Jul 56.18 Down 1.50
Aug 55.96 Down 1.48
Sep 55.75 Down 1.47
Oct 55.56 Down 1.45
Nov 56.85 56.90 55.20 55.40 Down 1.42
Dec 55.17 Down 1.41
Jan 55.07 Down 1.39
Feb 54.91 Down 1.39
Mar 54.71 Down 1.37
Apr 54.44 Down 1.35
May 55.00 55.00 54.33 54.33 Down 1.34
Jun 54.21 Down 1.33
Jul 54.02 Down 1.33
Aug 54.00 Down 1.32
Sep 53.81 Down 1.31
Oct 53.73 Down 1.31
Nov 54.96 54.96 53.42 53.61 Down 1.30
Dec 53.46 Down 1.30
Jan 53.46 Down 1.30
Feb 53.35 Down 1.30
Mar 53.28 Down 1.30
Apr 53.23 Down 1.30
May 53.13 Down 1.30
Jun 53.01 Down 1.30
Jul 53.04 Down 1.30
Aug 52.96 Down 1.30
Sep 52.92 Down 1.30
Oct 52.89 Down 1.30
Nov 52.75 52.86 52.75 52.86 Down 1.30
Dec 52.81 Down 1.30
Jan 52.77 Down 1.30
Feb 52.76 Down 1.30
Mar 52.72 Down 1.30
Apr 52.76 Down 1.30
May 52.76 Down 1.30
Jun 52.76 Down 1.30
Jul 52.76 Down 1.30
Aug 52.79 Down 1.30
Sep 52.76 Down 1.30
Oct 52.77 Down 1.30
Nov 53.18 53.18 52.74 52.74 Down 1.30
Dec 52.71 Down 1.30
Jan 52.71 Down 1.30
Feb 52.72 Down 1.30
Mar 52.75 Down 1.30
Apr 52.76 Down 1.30
May 52.75 Down 1.30
Jun 52.81 Down 1.30
Jul 52.83 Down 1.30
Aug 52.84 Down 1.30
Sep 52.87 Down 1.30
Oct 52.87 Down 1.30
Nov 52.86 Down 1.30
Dec 52.94 Down 1.30
Jan 52.94 Down 1.30
Feb 52.98 Down 1.30
Mar 53.02 Down 1.30
Apr 53.05 Down 1.30
May 52.99 Down 1.30
Jun 53.03 Down 1.30
Jul 53.05 Down 1.30
Aug 53.06 Down 1.30
Sep 53.09 Down 1.30
Oct 53.12 Down 1.30
Nov 53.16 Down 1.30
Dec 53.21 Down 1.30
Jan 53.26 Down 1.30
Feb 53.29 Down 1.30
Mar 53.32 Down 1.30
Apr 53.35 Down 1.30
May 53.40 Down 1.30
Jun 53.46 Down 1.30
Jul 53.50 Down 1.30
Aug 53.53 Down 1.30
Sep 53.55 Down 1.30
Oct 53.58 Down 1.30
Nov 53.61 Down 1.30
Dec 53.69 Down 1.30
Jan 53.78 Down 1.30
Feb 53.84 Down 1.30
Mar 53.88 Down 1.30
Apr 53.88 Down 1.30
May 53.84 Down 1.30
Jun 53.85 Down 1.30
Jul 53.84 Down 1.30
Aug 53.86 Down 1.30
Sep 53.92 Down 1.30
Oct 54.01 Down 1.30
Nov 54.09 Down 1.30
Dec 54.21 Down 1.30
Jan 54.38 Down 1.30

Updated : 2021-07-07 05:08 GMT+08:00

