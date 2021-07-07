New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Tuesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|75.35
|76.98
|72.94
|73.37 Down 1.79
|Aug
|74.43
|76.07
|72.16
|72.58 Down 1.78
|Sep
|73.22
|74.77
|71.02
|71.46 Down 1.79
|Oct
|72.20
|73.58
|70.01
|70.43 Down 1.84
|Nov
|71.54
|72.61
|69.17
|69.58 Down 1.87
|Dec
|70.63
|71.71
|68.44
|68.82 Down 1.89
|Jan
|69.66
|70.96
|67.77
|68.12 Down 1.90
|Feb
|69.42
|70.24
|67.07
|67.48 Down 1.91
|Mar
|68.49
|69.59
|66.60
|66.88 Down 1.92
|Apr
|67.86
|68.93
|65.95
|66.32 Down 1.91
|May
|67.68
|68.40
|65.38
|65.77 Down 1.92
|Jun
|67.37
|67.75
|65.10
|65.21 Down 1.92
|Jul
|66.69
|66.69
|64.68
|64.68 Down 1.91
|Aug
|66.28
|66.30
|64.16
|64.18 Down 1.90
|Sep
|63.71 Down 1.89
|Oct
|63.85
|63.85
|63.27
|63.27 Down 1.88
|Nov
|64.70
|65.24
|62.53
|62.86 Down 1.87
|Dec
|64.80
|64.80
|62.38
|62.39 Down 1.86
|Jan
|62.00
|62.00
|61.91
|61.93 Down 1.85
|Feb
|63.50
|63.63
|61.20
|61.50 Down 1.83
|Mar
|61.09 Down 1.81
|Apr
|60.71 Down 1.79
|May
|61.99
|62.46
|60.12
|60.36 Down 1.76
|Jun
|59.98 Down 1.73
|Jul
|59.62 Down 1.71
|Aug
|59.31
|59.31
|59.21
|59.29 Down 1.69
|Sep
|58.98 Down 1.67
|Oct
|58.68 Down 1.65
|Nov
|60.00
|60.26
|58.17
|58.40 Down 1.63
|Dec
|59.23
|59.23
|58.07
|58.07 Down 1.61
|Jan
|57.76 Down 1.59
|Feb
|57.49 Down 1.57
|Mar
|57.23 Down 1.55
|Apr
|56.98 Down 1.51
|May
|57.55
|57.60
|56.72
|56.72 Down 1.51
|Jun
|56.42 Down 1.53
|Jul
|56.18 Down 1.50
|Aug
|55.96 Down 1.48
|Sep
|55.75 Down 1.47
|Oct
|55.56 Down 1.45
|Nov
|56.85
|56.90
|55.20
|55.40 Down 1.42
|Dec
|55.17 Down 1.41
|Jan
|55.07 Down 1.39
|Feb
|54.91 Down 1.39
|Mar
|54.71 Down 1.37
|Apr
|54.44 Down 1.35
|May
|55.00
|55.00
|54.33
|54.33 Down 1.34
|Jun
|54.21 Down 1.33
|Jul
|54.02 Down 1.33
|Aug
|54.00 Down 1.32
|Sep
|53.81 Down 1.31
|Oct
|53.73 Down 1.31
|Nov
|54.96
|54.96
|53.42
|53.61 Down 1.30
|Dec
|53.46 Down 1.30
|Jan
|53.46 Down 1.30
|Feb
|53.35 Down 1.30
|Mar
|53.28 Down 1.30
|Apr
|53.23 Down 1.30
|May
|53.13 Down 1.30
|Jun
|53.01 Down 1.30
|Jul
|53.04 Down 1.30
|Aug
|52.96 Down 1.30
|Sep
|52.92 Down 1.30
|Oct
|52.89 Down 1.30
|Nov
|52.75
|52.86
|52.75
|52.86 Down 1.30
|Dec
|52.81 Down 1.30
|Jan
|52.77 Down 1.30
|Feb
|52.76 Down 1.30
|Mar
|52.72 Down 1.30
|Apr
|52.76 Down 1.30
|May
|52.76 Down 1.30
|Jun
|52.76 Down 1.30
|Jul
|52.76 Down 1.30
|Aug
|52.79 Down 1.30
|Sep
|52.76 Down 1.30
|Oct
|52.77 Down 1.30
|Nov
|53.18
|53.18
|52.74
|52.74 Down 1.30
|Dec
|52.71 Down 1.30
|Jan
|52.71 Down 1.30
|Feb
|52.72 Down 1.30
|Mar
|52.75 Down 1.30
|Apr
|52.76 Down 1.30
|May
|52.75 Down 1.30
|Jun
|52.81 Down 1.30
|Jul
|52.83 Down 1.30
|Aug
|52.84 Down 1.30
|Sep
|52.87 Down 1.30
|Oct
|52.87 Down 1.30
|Nov
|52.86 Down 1.30
|Dec
|52.94 Down 1.30
|Jan
|52.94 Down 1.30
|Feb
|52.98 Down 1.30
|Mar
|53.02 Down 1.30
|Apr
|53.05 Down 1.30
|May
|52.99 Down 1.30
|Jun
|53.03 Down 1.30
|Jul
|53.05 Down 1.30
|Aug
|53.06 Down 1.30
|Sep
|53.09 Down 1.30
|Oct
|53.12 Down 1.30
|Nov
|53.16 Down 1.30
|Dec
|53.21 Down 1.30
|Jan
|53.26 Down 1.30
|Feb
|53.29 Down 1.30
|Mar
|53.32 Down 1.30
|Apr
|53.35 Down 1.30
|May
|53.40 Down 1.30
|Jun
|53.46 Down 1.30
|Jul
|53.50 Down 1.30
|Aug
|53.53 Down 1.30
|Sep
|53.55 Down 1.30
|Oct
|53.58 Down 1.30
|Nov
|53.61 Down 1.30
|Dec
|53.69 Down 1.30
|Jan
|53.78 Down 1.30
|Feb
|53.84 Down 1.30
|Mar
|53.88 Down 1.30
|Apr
|53.88 Down 1.30
|May
|53.84 Down 1.30
|Jun
|53.85 Down 1.30
|Jul
|53.84 Down 1.30
|Aug
|53.86 Down 1.30
|Sep
|53.92 Down 1.30
|Oct
|54.01 Down 1.30
|Nov
|54.09 Down 1.30
|Dec
|54.21 Down 1.30
|Jan
|54.38 Down 1.30