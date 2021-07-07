Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Devils re-sign goalie Scott Wedgewood to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 03:07
Devils re-sign goalie Scott Wedgewood to 1-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL.

Wedgewood was 3-8-3 in 16 games played (15 starts) with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a career-high two shutouts.

The three-year NHL veteran has a 10-18-8 record in 40 games (36 starts), with a 3.07 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts.

Wedgewood was traded to Arizona by New Jersey on Oct. 28, 2017, for Arizona’s fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft. He was New Jersey’s second choice (third round), 84th overall, in the 2010 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-07 05:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.