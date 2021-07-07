New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|148.10
|Down 4.95
|Jul
|153.25
|153.25
|147.90
|147.90
|Down 4.65
|Sep
|151.10
|Down 4.85
|Sep
|153.05
|153.85
|147.65
|148.10
|Down 4.95
|Oct
|151.10
|Down 4.85
|Dec
|156.00
|156.70
|150.65
|151.10
|Down 4.85
|Mar
|159.40
|159.40
|153.40
|153.70
|Down 4.95
|May
|159.85
|160.60
|154.65
|155.00
|Down 4.90
|Jul
|160.85
|161.55
|155.95
|156.05
|Down 4.85
|Sep
|161.65
|162.20
|156.85
|156.85
|Down 4.80
|Dec
|163.20
|163.20
|157.85
|157.85
|Down 4.80
|Mar
|163.10
|163.10
|158.85
|158.85
|Down 4.75
|May
|162.50
|162.50
|159.50
|159.50
|Down 4.80
|Jul
|160.05
|Down 4.85
|Sep
|160.65
|Down 4.80
|Dec
|161.55
|Down 4.80
|Mar
|162.25
|Down 4.80
|May
|162.45
|Down 4.80