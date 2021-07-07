Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 03:18
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 148.10 Down 4.95
Jul 153.25 153.25 147.90 147.90 Down 4.65
Sep 151.10 Down 4.85
Sep 153.05 153.85 147.65 148.10 Down 4.95
Oct 151.10 Down 4.85
Dec 156.00 156.70 150.65 151.10 Down 4.85
Mar 159.40 159.40 153.40 153.70 Down 4.95
May 159.85 160.60 154.65 155.00 Down 4.90
Jul 160.85 161.55 155.95 156.05 Down 4.85
Sep 161.65 162.20 156.85 156.85 Down 4.80
Dec 163.20 163.20 157.85 157.85 Down 4.80
Mar 163.10 163.10 158.85 158.85 Down 4.75
May 162.50 162.50 159.50 159.50 Down 4.80
Jul 160.05 Down 4.85
Sep 160.65 Down 4.80
Dec 161.55 Down 4.80
Mar 162.25 Down 4.80
May 162.45 Down 4.80

Updated : 2021-07-07 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.