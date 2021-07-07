Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Paris Saint-Germain signs Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 01:58
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 file photo, Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after he scored his side's sixth goal during the Serie A soccer...

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 file photo, Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after he scored his side's sixth goal during the Serie A soccer...

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain bolstered its defense by signing Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on Tuesday.

PSG, which is reportedly set to sign former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, said the 22-year-old defender signed a five-year deal until the end of June 2026.

The Madrid-born Hakimi came through Real Madrid's youth academy then played for the Spanish club before being sent on loan for two seasons to Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi joined Inter Milan in 2020, tallying seven goals and 10 assists to help the team win the Serie A title.

He started his international career in 2016 and played at the 2018 World Cup.

PSG finished second to champions Lille in the French league last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-07 03:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.