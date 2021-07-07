Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/07 01:02
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Sixth Wedding by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316309172 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

3. Freed by Helen Hardt - 9781642632729 - (Waterhouse Press)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798666 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Stealth Attack by John Gilstrap - 9780786045556 - (Pinnacle Books)

6. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316540735 - (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

7. Freed by E L James - 9781728251059 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

8. When Stars Collide by Susan Elizabeth Phillips - 9780062973108 - (William Morrow)

9. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316256667 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides - 9781250304476 - (Celadon Books)

Updated : 2021-07-07 02:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.