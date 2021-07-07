Alexa
Russia detains Estonian consul over classified info claim

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 00:40
MOSCOW (AP) — Estonia’s consul in St. Petersburg has been detained after allegedly being caught receiving classified documents, Russia’s Federal Security Service said Tuesday.

The agency statement did not give further information about the detention of Consul Mart Latte but said that “such activities are incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and are openly hostile to Russia.”

There was no immediate comment from the Estonian government.

Russia has expelled Estonian diplomats two times this year, both in retaliation for Estonia’s expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Updated : 2021-07-07 02:04 GMT+08:00

