Tour de France Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/07 00:25
Tuesday
10th Stage
A 190.7-kilometer (118.4-mile) ride from Albertville to Valence

1. Mark Cavendish, Great Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4h 14m 07s.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

3. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.

4. Nacer Bouhanni, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team BikeExchange, same time.

6. Michael Mørkøv, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

7. André Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.

8. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, TotalEnergies, same time.

10. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team DSM, same time.

Also

71. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.

127. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 4m 38s behind.

145. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

157. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 38h 25m 17s.

2. Ben O'Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroën Team 2m 1s behind.

3. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.

4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.

5. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.

6. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spaind, Movistar Team, 5m 47s behind.

7. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 5m 58s behind.

8. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 6m 12s behind.

9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 7m 2s behind.

10. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 7m 22s behind.

Also

66. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 10m 43s behind.

99. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 26m 24s behind.

123. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1h 36m 01s behind.

134. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 1h 42m 34s behind.

