Tour de France Results

|Tuesday
|10th Stage
|A 190.7-kilometer (118.4-mile) ride from Albertville to Valence
1. Mark Cavendish, Great Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4h 14m 07s.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
3. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.
4. Nacer Bouhanni, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team BikeExchange, same time.
6. Michael Mørkøv, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
7. André Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.
8. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
9. Anthony Turgis, France, TotalEnergies, same time.
10. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team DSM, same time.
|Also
71. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.
127. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 4m 38s behind.
145. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
157. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.
|Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 38h 25m 17s.
2. Ben O'Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroën Team 2m 1s behind.
3. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.
4. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.
5. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.
6. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spaind, Movistar Team, 5m 47s behind.
7. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 5m 58s behind.
8. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 6m 12s behind.
9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 7m 2s behind.
10. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 7m 22s behind.
|Also
66. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 10m 43s behind.
99. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 26m 24s behind.
123. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1h 36m 01s behind.
134. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 1h 42m 34s behind.