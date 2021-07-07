Alexa
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA draft

By Associated Press
2021/07/07 00:50
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season.

He made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after DeVante’ Jones also chose to play for the Wolverines next season instead of keeping his name in the draft.

Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Dickinson, who is from Alexandria, Virginia, helped the Wolverines reach as high as No. 2 in The Associated Press poll and finish No. 4 after the regular season. The team led by coach of the year Juwan Howard fell one game short of the Final Four, falling to UCLA by two points.

Michigan is losing sophomore Franz Wagner, along with Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this season’s 23-5 team. Guard Eli Brooks is returning after taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-07-07 02:03 GMT+08:00

