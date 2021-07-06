Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cavendish wins Stage 10, closes in on Merckx's record haul

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 23:55
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race ov...
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...
The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...
The pack, with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race o...

The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...

The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...

The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race ov...

The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...

The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in V...

The pack, with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race o...

VALENCE, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish won the 10th stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint Tuesday, putting himself within one win of Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 at cycling's biggest race.

Tadej Pogacar kept the race leader's yellow jersey.

Back in the race for the first time since 2018, Cavendish has been dominating the sprints this summer, having already claimed three stages.

The sprinter from the Isle of Man enjoyed a perfect lead-out from his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and comfortably edged Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.

Following two hard stages in the Alps contested in terrible weather conditions, Pogacar finished safely in the main pack. The defending champion was on his guard in the last 20 kilometers on roads open to crosswinds and pushed hard to remain at the front as the peloton split in small groups.

Pogacar has already stamped his authority on the race. He avoided the crashes that pushed some pre-race favorites out of contention, asserted his authority during the first time trial and attacked relentlessly in the mountains to open a 2:01 gap over his closest rival, Ben O’Connor of Australia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-07 02:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.