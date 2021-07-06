Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rashid Khan to captain Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 23:06
Rashid Khan to captain Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has appointed legspinner Rashid Khan as captain for the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

Khan led Afghanistan for three months in 2019 and was replaced by Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as skipper after 15 months.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday that Khan was selected by the board’s senior leadership.

Khan tweeted: "I’m a great believer that a captain is as good as his team. It is Afghanistan that gave me the name RASHID KHAN & it is my duty now to serve my country & my team. Thank you #ACBofficials for the trust & believing in me. It is a dream journey & my fans support will be the key.”

Khan is among the top five wicket-takers in T20s with 95 at 12.63 and an economy rate of 6.21.

At the T20 World Cup in October in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Afghanistan will make its fifth appearance. Afghanistan is with India, England and South Africa in Group B with two more qualifiers to be determined.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-07 00:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.