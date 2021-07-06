Rashid Khan to captain Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has appointed legspinner Rashid Khan as captain for the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

Khan led Afghanistan for three months in 2019 and was replaced by Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as skipper after 15 months.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday that Khan was selected by the board’s senior leadership.

Khan tweeted: "I’m a great believer that a captain is as good as his team. It is Afghanistan that gave me the name RASHID KHAN & it is my duty now to serve my country & my team. Thank you #ACBofficials for the trust & believing in me. It is a dream journey & my fans support will be the key.”

Khan is among the top five wicket-takers in T20s with 95 at 12.63 and an economy rate of 6.21.

At the T20 World Cup in October in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Afghanistan will make its fifth appearance. Afghanistan is with India, England and South Africa in Group B with two more qualifiers to be determined.



