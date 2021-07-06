Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 54 32 .628 _ _ 9-1 W-2 27-17 27-15
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 _ 5-5 W-2 24-16 25-20
Toronto 43 39 .524 9 4 6-4 L-1 19-20 24-19
New York 42 41 .506 10½ 3-7 W-1 23-22 19-19
Baltimore 27 57 .321 26 21 4-6 L-3 12-26 15-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 49 35 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-3 31-14 18-21
Cleveland 42 40 .512 6 5 1-9 L-7 21-19 21-21
Detroit 39 46 .459 10½ 7-3 W-3 21-22 18-24
Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½ 12½ 4-6 W-2 18-23 17-25
Kansas City 35 49 .417 14 13 2-8 L-2 20-21 15-28
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 52 33 .612 _ _ 5-5 W-4 26-16 26-17
Oakland 49 37 .570 _ 4-6 L-1 27-22 22-15
Seattle 45 40 .529 7 6-4 W-1 26-17 19-23
Los Angeles 42 42 .500 6 6-4 L-1 24-20 18-22
Texas 33 52 .388 19 15½ 6-4 L-2 20-22 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 44 37 .543 _ _ 5-5 W-1 25-11 19-26
Washington 41 42 .494 4 7 5-5 W-1 24-22 17-20
Atlanta 41 43 .488 6-4 L-1 24-22 17-21
Philadelphia 40 42 .488 6-4 W-1 24-16 16-26
Miami 36 47 .434 9 12 5-5 W-1 19-18 17-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _ _ 8-2 L-2 26-18 25-17
Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6 7-3 W-5 23-20 21-20
Chicago 42 43 .494 7 0-10 L-10 26-14 16-29
St. Louis 42 44 .488 9 6-4 W-1 23-18 19-26
Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19 17½ 3-7 W-2 18-24 13-29
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 53 31 .631 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-12 27-19
Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½ _ 9-1 L-1 28-13 25-19
San Diego 50 37 .575 _ 5-5 L-1 30-16 20-21
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½ 12 6-4 W-2 31-17 6-31
Arizona 23 63 .267 31 26½ 2-8 L-3 13-27 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, San Diego 5

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

