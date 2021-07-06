All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|27-17
|27-15
|Tampa Bay
|49
|36
|.576
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|24-16
|25-20
|Toronto
|43
|39
|.524
|9
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|19-20
|24-19
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|10½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-22
|19-19
|Baltimore
|27
|57
|.321
|26
|21
|4-6
|L-3
|12-26
|15-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|31-14
|18-21
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|6
|5
|1-9
|L-7
|21-19
|21-21
|Detroit
|39
|46
|.459
|10½
|9½
|7-3
|W-3
|21-22
|18-24
|Minnesota
|35
|48
|.422
|13½
|12½
|4-6
|W-2
|18-23
|17-25
|Kansas City
|35
|49
|.417
|14
|13
|2-8
|L-2
|20-21
|15-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|52
|33
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|26-16
|26-17
|Oakland
|49
|37
|.570
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-22
|22-15
|Seattle
|45
|40
|.529
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-17
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|42
|42
|.500
|9½
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|24-20
|18-22
|Texas
|33
|52
|.388
|19
|15½
|6-4
|L-2
|20-22
|13-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|44
|37
|.543
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|25-11
|19-26
|Washington
|41
|42
|.494
|4
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|24-22
|17-20
|Atlanta
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-22
|17-21
|Philadelphia
|40
|42
|.488
|4½
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-16
|16-26
|Miami
|36
|47
|.434
|9
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|19-18
|17-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|26-18
|25-17
|Cincinnati
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|4½
|7-3
|W-5
|23-20
|21-20
|Chicago
|42
|43
|.494
|8½
|7
|0-10
|L-10
|26-14
|16-29
|St. Louis
|42
|44
|.488
|9
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|23-18
|19-26
|Pittsburgh
|31
|53
|.369
|19
|17½
|3-7
|W-2
|18-24
|13-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-12
|27-19
|Los Angeles
|53
|32
|.624
|½
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|28-13
|25-19
|San Diego
|50
|37
|.575
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-16
|20-21
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|16½
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|31-17
|6-31
|Arizona
|23
|63
|.267
|31
|26½
|2-8
|L-3
|13-27
|10-36
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, San Diego 5
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.