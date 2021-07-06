WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Indiana
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Phoenix
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Los Angeles
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
___
New York 99, Dallas 96
No games scheduled.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.