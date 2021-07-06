Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 22:02
English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch - clinched championship

___

Friday, Aug. 13

Brentford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
r-Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
r-Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

r - relegated

___

Friday, Aug. 6

Bournemouth vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrogate Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlepool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leyton Orient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sutton United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Aug. 7

Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Updated : 2021-07-06 23:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand