Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|Tampa Bay
|49
|36
|.576
|4½
|Toronto
|43
|39
|.524
|9
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|10½
|Baltimore
|27
|57
|.321
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|6
|Detroit
|39
|46
|.459
|10½
|Minnesota
|35
|48
|.422
|13½
|Kansas City
|35
|49
|.417
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|33
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|49
|37
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|45
|40
|.529
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|42
|.500
|9½
|Texas
|33
|52
|.388
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|37
|.543
|_
|Washington
|41
|42
|.494
|4
|Atlanta
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|Philadelphia
|40
|42
|.488
|4½
|Miami
|36
|47
|.434
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|Cincinnati
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Chicago
|42
|43
|.494
|8½
|St. Louis
|42
|44
|.488
|9
|Pittsburgh
|31
|53
|.369
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|Los Angeles
|53
|32
|.624
|½
|San Diego
|50
|37
|.575
|4½
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|16½
|Arizona
|23
|63
|.267
|31
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, San Diego 5
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.