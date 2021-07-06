Alexa
Taiwanese businesses favored targets of cyberattacks: Microsoft

Ransomware attacks in Taiwan have increased 407% over past 18 months

  180
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 21:24
(Wikipedia photo)

(Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has become a favored target of ransomware attacks launched by hacking groups, with the attack frequency doubling Asia’s average and an uptick in attacks ranking in the top five in the Asia Pacific region, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft on July 1 announced data compiled by Defender Antivirus, a subsidiary of Microsoft, showing that malware attacks in Taiwan have increased by 16 percent over the past 18 months, including an increase of 407 percent in ransomware attacks. This was only lower than an 825-percent increase in New Zealand, a 541-percent increase in Japan, a 463-percent increase in China, and a 453-percent increase in Australia, CTWANT reported.

Microsoft said hackers launch a daily average of 50 million attacks, with 579 attacks per second, adding that in 2020, 30 billion email threats were intercepted.
ransomware attacks
malware attacks
email threats
MIcrosoft
Windows
Defender Antivirus
cyberattacks

Microsoft to unplug Internet Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war
2021/05/21 13:42
Microsoft promotes cloud datacenters with virtual tour
2021/04/23 16:30
PLA behind 2016 cyberattacks against Japan: Tokyo police
2021/04/20 19:48
Microsoft says AIoT and 5G are Taiwan’s trump cards
2021/02/26 16:21
Microsoft president backs Australian proposal to make tech pay for news
2021/02/12 17:23

Updated : 2021-07-06 22:58 GMT+08:00

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
