Taiwanese businesses favored targets of cyberattacks: Microsoft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has become a favored target of ransomware attacks launched by hacking groups, with the attack frequency doubling Asia’s average and an uptick in attacks ranking in the top five in the Asia Pacific region, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft on July 1 announced data compiled by Defender Antivirus, a subsidiary of Microsoft, showing that malware attacks in Taiwan have increased by 16 percent over the past 18 months, including an increase of 407 percent in ransomware attacks. This was only lower than an 825-percent increase in New Zealand, a 541-percent increase in Japan, a 463-percent increase in China, and a 453-percent increase in Australia, CTWANT reported.

Microsoft said hackers launch a daily average of 50 million attacks, with 579 attacks per second, adding that in 2020, 30 billion email threats were intercepted.