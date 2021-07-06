Dutch royals see German parliament, Merkel on state visit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlnds arrives at the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag wearing a striking hat in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2... Queen Maxima of the Netherlnds arrives at the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag wearing a striking hat in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive besides Wolfgang Schaeuble, President of the German Bundestag, at the Reichstag buil... King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive besides Wolfgang Schaeuble, President of the German Bundestag, at the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag wearing a striking hat in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands laughs during a meeting with Wolfgang Schaeuble, the President of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, at the... Queen Maxima of the Netherlands laughs during a meeting with Wolfgang Schaeuble, the President of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, at the parliament in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is on a state visit to Germany until July 7, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/AP via Pool)

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are welcomed by the President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Wolfgang Schaeubl... King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are welcomed by the President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Wolfgang Schaeuble at the parliament in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is on a state visit to Germany until July 7, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/AP via Pool)

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands smile as they are welcomed by welcomed by the President of the Bundestag (lower house of pa... King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands smile as they are welcomed by welcomed by the President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Wolfgang Schaeuble at the parliament in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is on a state visit to Germany until July 7, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/AP via Pool)

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands smile as they welcomed by the President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Wolfgan... King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands smile as they welcomed by the President of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) Wolfgang Schaeuble at the parliament in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is on a state visit to Germany until July 7, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/AP via Pool)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany,... King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany,... King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany,... King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany,... King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands laughs during a meeting with Wolfgang Schaeuble, the President of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, at the... Queen Maxima of the Netherlands laughs during a meeting with Wolfgang Schaeuble, the President of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, at the parliament in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is on a state visit to Germany until July 7, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/AP via Pool)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany,... King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima visit the roof terrace of the Reichstag building of the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Dutch royal couple is in Berlin for a three-day state visit. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

The king and queen of the Netherlands visited the German parliament and had an appointment with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the second day of a three-day state visit to Germany.

Parliament speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to the lower house of the federal legislature in the landmark Reichstag building. The queen wore an elaborate hat.

The royal couple were expected to meet Merkel, who is in her final months in office after nearly 16 years as Germany's leader, and to visit the upper house of parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima arrived in Berlin on Monday on a visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were received on Monday by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and visited Germany's national disease control center along with other locations.