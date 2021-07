Geert Wilders is known for promoting anti-Islamic rhetoric Geert Wilders is known for promoting anti-Islamic rhetoric

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld far-right politician Geert Wilders' conviction for discrimination for insulting Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014.

Wilders had been convicted in 2016, and demanded a retrial of the case, arguing it had been politically motivated.

More to come...

