John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 18:38
Britain's Emma Raducanu receive medical attention during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day seven of t...

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.

McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club.

The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. Raducanu was visited by a trainer, then left the court for a medical timeout. Eventually, the chair umpire announced the 338th-ranked Raducanu would not continue because of a health issue, but did not specify why.

McEnroe told viewers “it appears it got a bit too much, which is understandable," for Raducanu. He then made a reference to Naomi Osaka, the four-time major champion who pulled out of the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also missed Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.

More than two hours later, the All England Club said Raducanu had “difficulty breathing.”

“I can’t imagine being in her shoes, at 18, playing a fourth round in your home country. It’s something I can’t even imagine,” Tomljanovic said, when asked about McEnroe's comments. “For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh."

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-06 19:56 GMT+08:00

