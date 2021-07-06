Taiwan reports another record low case count since Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 6) reported 27 local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number reported in one day since May 13 and the 12th day in a row fewer than 100 were reported.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 29 new coronavirus cases, including 27 local cases and two imported infections. He also announced 17 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 706.

Tuesday's total case count was even lower than the 28 reported on Monday (July 5). The milestone marks not only the lowest number of cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, and two less than the 29 reported on May 14.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 13, when the country announced 13.

When posed the question as to whether the alert level will be lowered given the steady decrease in cases, Chen on Tuesday said that if by July 13 there are "good preventative measures, response capabilities, and high-intensity controls, it would be possible to move down the road of opening up." However, he cautioned that it will still depend on the situation on July 12 before the CECC makes a final decision.