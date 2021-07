Tuesday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: $125,000 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Nordea Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (5), Slovakia, def. Clara Burel, France, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Anna Kalinskaya (2), Russia, def. Fanny Ostlund, Sweden, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.